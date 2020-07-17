Minneapolis 'Mega Man' helps others get into shape at outdoor boot camp

Antonio Tate, AKA Mega Man, is hosting several boot camp classes this summer knowing, from experience, it's possible to get back on track.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes you just feel like a quarantine couch potato. You know, just zero motivation to get back to working out. But a Minneapolis man's personal story of finding strength after tragedy shows it's possible to get back on track.



Growing up, Antonio Tate played sports. Today, he's so fit he actually goes by the name Mega Man. But at one point in between then and now, he was depressed.

"I was looking mega bad," Tate said. "My mom was overweight for sure. Asthma, diabetes, you know the whole nine. I would encourage her to eat better. You know, 'Mom, you gotta stop smoking cigarettes. Mom, you gotta do this.' But I wasn't a trainer and so unfortunately blood pressure got a little too low and she passed away."

His mother was in her 50s, and losing her led Tate to another type of loss. His weight.

"Probably like 20 something pounds," he said.

He decided to start working out. And as he morphed into Mega Man, people not only noticed, they asked him for help with their own fitness goals.

"It actually took a tragedy for me to kind of gain an epiphany," he said.

Now a certified personal trainer with almost 18,000 Instagram followers, Mega Man finds success in the boot camps he offers. The next one will be held in collaboration with TC Fitness. The hour-long outdoor class begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Target Field Station.

A boot camp designed for the whole family is also coming up August 1.

Tate says all of his events simultaneously offer three intensity tiers, with levels ranging from beginner to advanced.