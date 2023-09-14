Minneapolis Metsquerade gala to raise money for metastatic breast cancer research

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, is the only deadly type of the disease.

MINNEAPOLIS — The only deadly form of breast cancer receives the least funding, according to nonprofit, METAvivor.

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, is deadly because it means the cancer has moved to areas beyond the breast. Once that happens, the cancer is not curable.

METAvivor, which says it is the only U.S. nonprofit to give 100% of funds exclusively to metastatic breast cancer research, estimates that metastatic breast cancer only gets 2-5% of the money raised in the name of breast cancer research.

There's an event in the metro Saturday that aims to change that. It's called the Minneapolis Metsquerade and it raises money for METAvivor.

"The more money that can go to Stage IV research, the better chance doctors have of finding new treatments, new therapies, new ways to keep patients alive for longer and have a better quality of life," said Amanda Theisen, who is living with the disease.

The Minneapolis Metsquerade will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mystic Lake Casino. If you'd like to purchase tickets, click here. If you'd like to donate directly to METAvivor, click here.

