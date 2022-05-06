Afghan family in Twin Cities navigates relief in safety, looming challenges

Aziz said a major challenge is that his status under "humanitarian parole" in the U.S. holds him back from landing a job, even though it's a legal status.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a cold spring day in Minneapolis, but we are welcomed warmly into the home of Aziz and his family.

He just goes by Aziz. The 48-year-old said it's part of his full name but for many years now, that's what people called him so that's what he goes by.

Hot tea and some snacks have been set out by Aziz and his wife even though they're fasting for Ramadan.

When we're settled, he swipes through photos of a time that feels now like a lifetime ago.

"I had a very nice, beautiful and happy life," Aziz said.

More than 70,000 Afghans were admitted to the U.S. after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

Aziz remembers every detail of the day he learned his country was being taken over by the Taliban. He was at work as a senior human resources manager, and had just completed documents for an upcoming audit. Aziz took it to his boss, who told them to shred it all.

"I said 'I can't understand sir.' He said that the Taliban captured Kabul,'" Aziz remembers. He hurried home to his pregnant wife and two boys. The next day, they decided to try to get out of the country.

"I leave the compound, and oh my God it was unbelievable," Aziz said.

They drove by the desperate scramble at the airport to get out of Kabul. He said it was chaos at the gates to get noticed to show his state department documents on his phone to American soldiers, for what seemed like an eternity.

"Then someone said that from inside someone called 'Aziz!' Ah! Then actually I screamed I said 'Hey! Aziz. I'm Aziz!" he said. Not more than two hours later, they were boarding a plane out of the only home he has ever known.

Aziz is one of 1,400 Afghans who have been resettled in Minnesota with help of the resettlement branch of agencies like the International Institute of Minnesota. Aziz said they spent months in U.S. bases around the world until they finally got to one in New Jersey.

"My wife was actually sick, she was pregnant seven months and see that it was really hard for her, and then our baby born in New Jersey," Aziz said.

Isha smiles a lot. Even at strangers.

"Technically she is American," Aziz said.

Aziz now said the job now is to find a stable one for his growing family. Except he bumps into the same problem when he's looking and in the final stages.

"Then I receive a call that 'What’s your status? Are you American citizen or green card holder?' I said 'None,'" he said.

That’s because Afghans like Aziz and his family came here under the status of “humanitarian parole.” International Institute of Minnesota’s Executive Director Jane Graupman said it’s a legal status where people like Aziz can get documents like work permits, driver's licenses, even a social security number.

"Sometimes employers don't know what that status is and they think that people aren't able to work legally here and then that's when we have to educate our clients to advocate for themselves, that this is a legal status and then sometimes we intervene," Graupman said.

A status that people like Aziz and his wife Zainab Movahed hope will help them find work where they can use their skills. When it comes to his wife, Aziz can't stop talking about how smart and talented she is.

"She was teaching," Aziz said. "I say she is the scholar."

Zainab is the reason Aziz said they were able to leave Afghanistan. Zainab was an advisor to high-level government officials and departments. She was also teaching at various universities and very much the minority in some rooms she walked into.

"You know that she's speaking in front of all these men? The only woman," Aziz said showing me photos. When I ask him if he's proud of his wife, he immediately responds: "Yes, of course, yes I am."

Aziz and his wife are just some of the people who are skilled and having a hard time finding work. Or if they do find work, Graupman said they're often overqualified.

"Some people are highly educated and so the work that some people need to do is helping those people get their first job but then also moving into a job that is more meaningful to them and that is utilizing their skills and that can really reach the level of wage that they also need to be self sufficient in our country," Graupman said. "You know we have a lot of doctors right now who are folding laundry, Afghan doctors who are folding laundry. That's really a shame."

Graupman said she is confident Congress will pass what’s called the "Afghan Adjustment Act" because there is bipartisan support for it. President Joe Biden recently asked Congress to provide Afghans who came to the U.S. between July 31, 2021, and September 20, 2022, with a pathway to become legal permanent residents.

The adjustment legislation has been spearheaded in recent months by two democrats, including Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. But it needs to get passed before the temporary humanitarian parole status expires, which is two years. For now, Graupman said agencies like theirs need financial support so they can hire the staffing they need to do the best job they can for these families.

For Aziz, he understands the loss of his country, one he believes he will never return to. But he worries for his family still in Afghanistan. He also wonders about what's looming: his status and the concern for a stable job.

He said he just wants to be able to do things like pay the rent and perhaps even get a car for his family.

"These people, we have skills we have experience so we need to work," Aziz said. "We want to actually stand by our own feet so we don’t want to be actually beggar, so we want to pay tax because we want to stay here. We loved to stay here."