AG Ellison joins live national panel on gun violence

Tuesday morning Minnesota Attorney General Ellison will join other leaders to talk about public safety, police accountability.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning we'll hear from Attorney General Keith Ellison about crime and police accountability as he joins leaders across the country for a live forum on public safety.

At 8:00 a.m. CST, Ellison is speaking at a live forum hosted by the Washington Post.

The forum will focus on how federal and local leaders are responding to violence, like rising homicide numbers and mass shootings nationwide, while also holding police accountable and improving public trust.

Other speakers include Vanita Gupta, an associate Attorney General for the Justice Department, Art Acevedo, the former chief of police in Austin, Houston and Miami, Michael S. Harrison, Baltimore Police Commissioner, and DeRay Mckesson, co-founder and executive director of Campaign Zero.

Another big topic at this forum will be the recent Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights.

This comes as community members are recommending how to improve public safety in Minneapolis. They're part of the Community Safety Work Group created by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey back in December.

Twenty-two volunteers came together Monday, calling for increased oversight and accountability for the police department, alongside improved recruiting and training efforts for future officers.

"When we looked into that field training officer program, what we saw were a lot of gaps in efficiencies, rubber stamping of the status quo that led to someone like Derek Chauvin being in a position of power and authority that he should never have been in," said Nekima Levy Armstrong, the work group's co-chair.

The group also wants to see more funding to expand violence prevention and behavioral crisis response programs.

The city says it will phase in these recommendations and some of them will be in Frey's 2023 budget.