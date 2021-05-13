Is it time to go back to the office? Here are the plans of four big local companies

Minnesota businesses are all trying to figure out what their game plan is for getting employees back into the office, if they plan go back at all.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — There is no doubt that the pandemic has shifted the way we work.

According to a recent study from Growmotely, 97% of employees surveyed don't want to return to the office full-time, meaning they are looking for more of a hybrid-work environment.

So what does that mean for the future of office space, and when will some of Minnesota's biggest companies get back to the office?

Over at General Mills, they tell KARE 11 that they are hoping to have the Twin Cities office-based employees back in person after Labor Day. A company spokesperson says they will continue to evolve and they recognize that employees like being together and value flexibility.

Cargill said anyone who can, should continue to work from home until September. They will continue their planning through this summer following CDC guidance as more people get vaccinated.

At Target, a spokesperson tells us they shifted their gradual return to their headquarters from this summer to the fall. They say their longer-term headquarters environment will include a hybrid model of remote and on-site work. Target says they will end their City Center lease, but will still own and lease more than three million square feet of office space in the Twin Cities and there will be no jobs lost because of the shift.

A 3M company spokesperson said they're grateful to the 50,000 people who have continued to work in plants and distribution centers making critical products during the pandemic.