'We're heartbroken, we're overwhelmed' | Health care workers publish plea

An ad in some of Minnesota's most-read newspapers begs people to take COVID precautions as hospitals are running out of beds.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you grabbed a newspaper on Sunday morning, you probably saw the ad paid for by nine of the major health care providers from Minnesota, saying that they are heartbroken and overwhelmed as ICUs statewide fill to capacity.

Presidents and CEOs from Allina Health, Mayo Clinic, Essentia Health, North Memorial Health, CentraCare, Hennepin Healthcare, Fairview Health Services, Health Partners and Children's Minnesota all signed the letter, published in both the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press.

The ad said emergency departments are overfilled, and every hospital bed is now filled by a sick person.

The ongoing COVID pandemic has strained operations and discouraged hospital staff, they wrote, and continue that the worst part may be that their ability to provide proper care has been threatened. So if you or one of your loved ones needed help while having a heart attack, or aid after a car accident, their care would be delayed because of COVID.

Even with federal emergency medical teams assisting three hospitals in Minnesota, health care workers are still struggling to carry their heavy load of patients.

Hospitals are urging people to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots, wear a mask even if you're vaccinated, socially distance, get a COVID test if you're feeling sick, and encourage your friends and family to do the same.