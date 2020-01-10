Minnesota History Center re-opens with new safety measures

ST PAUL, Minn. — After more than six months of waiting, the doors of the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul will be back open to the public.



"We're really excited to have our staff back on site and to invite guests back into the museum," said Minnesota History Center Manager Annie Johnson.



Johnson said they've been watching other local venue re-openings closely. The History Center will have similar COVID-19 safety precautions; like Limited ticket sales, frequent cleanings, hand sanitizer stations and a social distancing with masks requirement.



"We do ask that everyone over the age of five wears a mask while they're in the museum," Johnson said.



The First Avenue exhibit, showcasing Minnesota's historic music venue, will remain open through the holidays. So will the Prince photography exhibit.



If you visit, check out Our Home Native Minnesota, a tribute to our state's native cultures, and Weather Permitting, where you can experience the story of the 1965 Fridley tornado.



Some more interactive exhibits remain closed, like Then Now Wow.



"We're a big building in a big space with a lot of great air circulation so I think people will have plenty of room to explore and keep their distance and honestly kind of feel like you have the museum to yourself," Johnson said.