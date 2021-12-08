Experience the magic of cross-country skiing during the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener

Free lessons, free rentals, and a sauna village! The Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener is bigger than ever.

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — The guns are firing, and the loop is about ready.

It's 'go time' at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, home of the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener. It's the kickoff for the Nordic ski season.

Thousands of people are coming to race, spectate, and shop at this cross-country ski celebration.

The day starts with Skaði's Chase race. There's a 4K or an 8K version.

Just because you live in the Bold North doesn't automatically mean you're a winter sports pro. "If you've never been skiing before, this is really the day to come out and give it a try," said Karl Huemiller, the event director for the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener.

Lessons, rentals, and fees are free during the opener. Kids can get in on the action, too.

"We'll be having a kids' area put on by Minnesota Youth Ski League. They put up a little obstacle course that you can go try out," said Huemiller.

New this year: a sauna village. "[People] can go and try out the free saunas that are put on by Nomad Sauna and Little Ember Sauna Company, and then do an ice bath afterward," explained Huemiller.

If shopping is more your style, there are 20 to 30 vendors to see at the ski village.

The Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Elm Creek Park Reserve is located at 12400 James Deane Parkway, Maple Grove, MN 55369