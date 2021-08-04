Local Asian chefs, bartenders raise money to fight anti-Asian hate

Names like Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, Chef Ann Kim of Young Joni and Jonathan Janssen of Brother Justus collaborate for "Minnesota Rice."

MINNEAPOLIS — Some of the biggest Asian chefs and bartenders in the local restaurant industry are banding together against anti-Asian hate.

Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, Chef Ann Ahmed of Lat14, Chef Ann Kim of Young Joni, Jonathan Janssen of Brother Justus, and Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and others are collaborating on the "Minnesota Rice" project. It's goal is to raise awareness and support against racism towards the Asian American community.

When you buy a ticket for Minnesota Rice, you'll get access to seven instructional cooking videos featuring the chefs and bartenders, along with written instructions for their recipes. It's a chance for the participating foodies to not only share their love of cooking, but also share their stories as Asian Americans.

Tickets cost $100 and 100% of the sales go to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, or CAAL, a social justice network with a mission to improve the lives of the community by connecting, learning, and acting together.