How to get to the Minnesota State Fair

There are a variety of paid and free parking options for vehicles and bicycles.

SAINT PAUL, Minn — The Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 26. If you plan on going, there are lots of options to get you there.

If you want to park at the fairgrounds, parking is $17 per vehicle each day.

If you're looking for free parking, here are 29 locations where you can not only park for free, but hop on a bus for free to get to the fairgrounds.

Park and Ride buses run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the fair.

That changes on Labor Day, when the last bus takes off at 9 p.m.

There are other locations further outside the I-694-I-494 loop, like Metro Transit's Express Service Buses that are offering $6 rides to the fairgrounds round trip.

If you want to bike to the fair, there are three fenced-in bike lots with a staff member on duty.

Parking spaces designated for vehicles with a valid disability parking certificate are located in many State Fair lots on a first-come basis. See a State Fair map for locations.

While heading to the fair, you might also run into neighbors who live nearby, offering up parking spots in their driveways or even on their grass. Last year, KARE 11 caught up with several residents in Saint Paul's Tilden neighborhood who said they depend on the income made at the fair for bus and grocery money.

Lawn parking can range anywhere from $10-$20.

