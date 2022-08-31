Minnesota State Fair big draw for out-of-state vendors

Crystal Visions is a new kiosk that's bringing you stylish sunglasses and hats from more than 1,100 miles away in Baltimore.

ST PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota State Fair, I'm sure you have a list of spots you have to stop at before you leave. It's tradition. It could be your favorite food stand or even your favorite ride.

Stopping for fashion advice may not be on that list. But it should be, especially if the advice is coming from Alfred McAllister.

You can't walk along Dan Patch Avenue without running into him at Crystal Visions.

"Our aviator section does really well. I think the new "Top Gun" movie probably contributed to that," said McAllister.

Crystal Visions is a new kiosk that's bringing you stylish sunglasses and hats from more than 1,100 miles away in Baltimore.

Alfred and his business partner Dennis Ofori go way back.

"We've been best friends for over 30 years now," said McAllister.

Their own memories of the fair go way back too.

"We've actually been here several times when we were younger and that experience, I mean it's like no other," said McAllister.

So finally becoming vendors is a full-circle moment. Especially after applying for eight or nine years.

While Minnesotans finally get to experience what Crystal Visions has to offer, customers out East have been walking around in style for years.

"We have a location in Baltimore, Maryland and we also have a location in Boston, Massachusetts," said McAllister. "We started in 2010."

But now that they're here showing us what the East has to offer, they're going to stick around. An idea I think most Minnesotans can get behind.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair