Minnesota State Fair vendors prepare for millions of customers

They've been working for weeks to get everything ready, and now it's time to put their preparations to the test.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For Michael Wentzien, San Felipe Tacos is like a second home.

"My wife and I have been out here for 15 years," he said.

You may know them for the award-winning tacos they cook up in the State Fair Food Building.

But this year, you'll have to order your tacos from 1690 Dan Patch Avenue, not too far from the Giant Slide, because they moved outside!

"Hopefully people catch our new eye-catching sign," said Wentzien.

Wentzien says the new location they're in is triple the size of their other space. And more space means a lot more prep work.

But this family is taking it in stride, especially Michael's wife Sarah who's called the State Fair home for longer than most of us.

"Her family has been out at the State Fair for 55 years, so I married into this," he said.

His wife, taking what she learned from her youth, and applying it to her own family's legacy.

"She thinks of a lot of details and does a really great job," said Wentzein.

A great job at working behind the scenes to hire people, order food, buy brand-new equipment, and make sure everything is up to code so they can give you the best experience possible.

"It's fun, but it is a ton of work," said Wentzein.

Even their kids are getting their hands dirty to make their new stand a success.

As for Michael:

"Oh yeah, I do everything here," he said. "Except cashier, because Sarah says I talk to the customers too much and they don't move through the line fast enough."

No matter what roles they play, for the next 12 days, they'll be working together at their new home on Dan Patch.

"Our ultimate goal is to be on everybody's list of where they stop for the food, because that's how you make it out here," said Wentzein.

