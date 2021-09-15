Minnesota State Patrol looks to diversify ranks

The Minnesota State Patrol is hiring, and they want more women and people with diverse backgrounds.

MINNEAPOLIS — From owning two Cold Stone Creameries in the Minneapolis area to working for the Minnesota State Patrol, Gina deCesare always had a desire to protect those in her community.

But it was never something she made the commitment to do.

"I have three children and even though I had the desire to become law enforcement, I decided to raise my children first," deCesare said.

So, deCesare took a non-traditional route to become a state trooper.

That same route is being offered now through the Minnesota State Patrol.

It's called Law Enforcement Training Opportunity or L.E.T.O.

The program is open to all, but there's a renewed focus on women and people with diverse backgrounds.

"We want to have a workforce that reflects the community that we interact with," said Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer.

For L.E.T.O applicants, no law enforcement experience is needed. All you need is a two or four-year degree in any field.

"It's extremely beneficial for those individuals who haven't pre-planned a law enforcement career," said Schrofer.

If you're accepted into the L.E.T.O program, the state patrol pays for your schooling and pays you a trooper trainee salary at the same time.

Representatives said the job has a ton of great benefits and is a great opportunity to give back.

Plus, deCesare said the state patrol gives you all the training you need for confidence in the field.

All the training you need to bring change to the roads.

"The way we make change is by having people step into this field and be brave enough to want to make a change," said Schrofer.

The Minnesota State Patrol is also accepting traditional candidates with law enforcement experience.

You have to be 21 to apply.