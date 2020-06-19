Video perfectly captures a Minnesotan's love of 80 degree days

"It's gonna be 80 today!" Will trumpets, in a video that has become an annual family tradition.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It's going to be a good day to get outside, as we're expected to hit another 80 degrees.

One Minnesota family likes to celebrate that temperature milestone every year.

Wendy Osterberg, from Plymouth, sent in a video of her son Will from 2011 dancing and singing his own song about the warm day.

The video has become a hit with their family and friends.

Now, Will is 16 years old and laughs about it.

"It's interesting to see how outgoing I was and I was very pumped up about the hot day. It's crazy to see at that young age I was just very out there," said Will.