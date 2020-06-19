Video perfectly captures a Minnesotan's love of 80 degree days

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It's going to be a good day to get outside, as we're expected to hit another 80 degrees.
One Minnesota family likes to celebrate that temperature milestone every year.
Wendy Osterberg, from Plymouth, sent in a video of her son Will from 2011 dancing and singing his own song about the warm day.
The video has become a hit with their family and friends.
Now, Will is 16 years old and laughs about it.
"It's interesting to see how outgoing I was and I was very pumped up about the hot day. It's crazy to see at that young age I was just very out there," said Will.
Will works at an assisted living facility and says he enjoys helping and interacting with people in the home so they don't feel so lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic.