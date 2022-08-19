Minnesota teachers create Amazon wish lists, ask for community support

The lists contain various items to help teachers educate their students this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The first day of school is right around the corner for students across the state. While students prepare for class, teachers are doing the same thing. This year, teachers are asking for a bit of help.

Many teachers have been creating Amazon classroom wish lists.

It's not just markers, pencils, or books. Some teachers are also asking for help with decorations and equipment that will help make their classrooms feel safe and comfortable.

Many community members have jumped at the opportunity to take some of the financial burdens off of teachers.

"Parents who are also getting their own kids ready for school and buying school supplies [are] taking time to think about 'well, what do our teachers need?' as well. So, it's really special," said Vanessa Pujic, the principal at Minnetonka Christian Academy.

If you would like to help out teachers in your child's school district before school starts, you can find a list of teachers in need across the country here.

