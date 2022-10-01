Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns for another season at the Minnesota Zoo

Thousands of carved pumpkins are on display from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — It's become a spooky season staple for animal lovers around the metro, and the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo for another season.

Thousands of carved pumpkins line the Zoo walkways, and they'll only be out for a little over a month. The display opened on Oct.1, and closes on Nov. 5.

This year's theme is "Night at the Library," and if you're planning to head to Apple Valley to see all the spooky, sparkling lights, you'll need to get a ticket in advance.

Tickets range in price from $18 to $24, and members of the Minnesota Zoo can get $2 off General Admission price. But make sure you get your tickets before you arrive, as they're only available online.

You can find more details about tickets here.

If all the pumpkins on display aren't enough, the Minnesota Zoo is offering you a chance to customize your very own seasonal squash. As long as you give 10 business days' notice, you can get almost any image carved into a pumpkin that will then be placed on display. The cost for your pumpkin includes two tickets to the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

Plan for about an hour to walk to the pumpkin trail, including the short walk to the pumpkin trail. Bring a sweater, and an umbrella if it looks stormy, because the pumpkins are all outside and the event is open rain for shine. But leave your snacks at home; outside food and drink is not allowed. According to the Minnesota Zoo, provisions will be available for purchase.

You can find more information about the 2022 Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo's website, here.

