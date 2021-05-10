Starting on October 1 and running through November 7, hundreds of pumpkins are lighting the trails at the zoo.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — After a year off in 2020, the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo.

Thousands of glowing carved pumpkins are lining an autumn trail at the Apple Valley destination, part pumpkin patch and part art installation.

The display is in it's third year at the zoo, and the theme this season is "Naturally Magical."

Advance tickets are required for this event, and are available for time slots at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with an additional time slot at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays through the weekend of October 22.

Tickets range in price from $16 to $24, and members of the Minnesota Zoo save $2 on General Admission tickets.

More information about purchasing tickets is available here.