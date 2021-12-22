MLB Twins beat writes finishes second on Jeopardy! behind 13-time champion

Do-Hyoung Park says it was a life-long dream to compete on Jeopardy!, even if it meant sharing an embarrassing "fun" fact on national TV.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you caught Jeopardy! on Monday, you saw a Minnesotan competing. Do-Hyoung Park had a 13-time champion sweating as he closed in on her lead. We caught up with the MLB Twins beat writer about his journey after the episode aired.

Editor's Note: Some of the responses have been shortened.

Gia: First, just tell me how you felt being on that stage and playing the game you call a life-long dream?

Do: Well, the funny thing is I didn’t really know how I’d feel stepping on that stage. It’s something that I’ve been hyping up and building up for myself for a long time, as you said. But let me tell you one of the more unforgettable moments in the whole day for me was when I was standing on that stage, the music started to play, the lights dimmed, they called my name out and I was just shocked because I just felt so at ease.

Thanks so much to everyone for all of the support. I’m so, so humbled by everyone reaching out and your kind words, and that’s meant more to me than the actual J! experience.



It didn’t end as I hoped, but I played a game I’m so proud of against one of the greatest of all time. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) December 21, 2021

Gia: I think even for viewers, it lived up to expectations, because you were playing against Amy Schneider, a now 14-time winner after your game. So what's the feeling as you look back the stiff competition?

Do: At the time I had taped, there was this previous super champion, Matt Amodio, who won more than 30 games. As I was preparing to go on the show I was at least mentally preparing for the fact that Matt might still be, so imagine my shock when I show up for COVID testing and orientation and it’s a relief when Matt's not there. At the end of orientation they tell us "Oh by the way, there's this new champion, she's won 13 games and $500,000. Good luck."

I told Do after the game that he was the toughest challenger I'd faced; upon rewatch it's probably more like a toss-up between him and Pam, but the fact that he got stronger towards the end really had me sweating. Thanks to him and Erin for a super fun game! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 21, 2021

Gia: How do you go from being a chemical engineering grad at Stanford to an MLB beat writer for the Twins?

Do: I’m still not 100% sure how that happened to be honest. I think it came down to as I was doing my engineering degrees... I didn’t want to pigeon hole myself into just one aspect of my development. When I got to college I was like, "I’ll join the student newspaper. I like sports, lets try that." I was just so fortunate at the end of it as I was looking for engineering jobs I also got an internship to write with MLB.com and one thing led to another.

As I said to @dohyoungpark: I feel like I need to go stick my nose in books for years to come. Thanks for the time this morning! Our interview with this @Stanford grad and now @MLB @Twins beat writer about his @Jeopardy experience tomorrow on @kare11 Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/uU85OgC2hn — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) December 21, 2021

Gia: You revealed in your Jeopardy! episode that you haven't been to a hockey or football game. I have to think that's a conscious decision living here in Minnesota?

Do: I don’t know if it’s a conscious decision, but it’s just one of those things where you get to a certain point and you’re like, "You know, it’s kind of funny that this hasn’t happened yet." I didn't expect to talk about it with Ken Jennings on a national stage with my home state hearing that gross shame of my life, that I've never seen a hockey game from start to finish, let alone go to one. But I think it's just a fun tidbit and I thought people would get a kick out of since I write about sports for a living.

