Stream new local music for free through MNspin

MINNEAPOLIS — MNspin, the online music service with the Hennepin County Library , has released it’s 2020 collection . That means there are 92 additional albums by local artists and also means the platform now has more than 300 albums.

Turn on some tunes this weekend while you’re working on home projects or maybe cooking, because you can stream music from MNspin for free. With your library card, songs and albums are yours to download and keep.