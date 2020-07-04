MOA hosts blood drive for American Red Cross

Thousands of blood drives have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minnesotans are still stepping up to help.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Starting Tuesday, the Mall of America will be hosting a series of blood drives to help with the urgent need for donations.

The drives are happening in the North Atrium of the mall on April 7, 8, 17 & 18 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. All slots are currently filled, but other upcoming blood drive opportunities can be found online or using the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

"In this uncertain time we need to remember that blood is a perishable product and it can't be stockpiled so we're going to need blood donations in the weeks ahead and months ahead," said Susan Thesenga, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross.

Thesenga noted that Minnesotans have stepped up to donate blood, and the National Guard, YMCA and Minnesota Wild are helping to host blood drives as well.

When donating blood, the American Red Cross is practicing social distancing, moving beds farther apart, doing extra cleaning, and staff are wearing masks.