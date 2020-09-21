Man critically injured after striking a deer on his motorcycle

Police said the 41-year-old Isanti man was found injured in the road near Bethel.

BETHEL, Minnesota — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after police said he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle near Bethel.

Around 12:43 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that crews from multiple departments were called to the 24200 block of University Ave. Northeast near Bethel for an injured person in the middle of the road.

Police said the 41-year-old man from Isanti didn't appear to be wearing a helmet when he crashed into a deer heading north on University Ave.

The man was conscious when emergency crews arrived. He was airlifted to HCMC where police said he was in critical condition.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating.