National Black Business Month: Pinky Fence

Pinky Fence is a Minneapolis lawn service company. It's owned and operated by a single mom who wants to care for her community one lawn at a time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The fast-growing lawn service company Pinky Fence is catching a lot of attention.

"I'm still girly, but I can do the same thing a man can do," Kamesha Davenport said.

Davenport is a single mom who owns and operates the company.

"Everybody always wants a white house with a picket fence, but I wanted to make sure that my company resonated that I'm a woman," Davenport said. "So I changed it to Pinky Fence so we could wear pink stuff."

She's working to care for her community one lawn at a time. And she's not shying away from hard work.

Pinky Fence sprouted during COVID-19.

"I decided to go on Facebook Marketplace and get a $50 mower. I started learning on my own from YouTube and just doing it," said Davenport.

Customers like Shaniqua Edwards are glad she did.

"I was like, oh my God, you're woman-owned. And then she's Black-owned," said Edwards.

They say her hard work and dedication show every day.

"It's so important, just seeing us in the roles and being able to visualize ourselves in these positions," said Davenport.

Davenport works in metro neighborhoods taking care of lawns during summer and winter. You'll also see her caring for the grounds at Hennepin County Medical Center, which she says is her largest client.

"There's not a lot of people looking out for the folks in this community," Davenport said.

It's a community she knows well.

"I was an at-risk teen, so I stayed in transitional housing just on the other side of [The HCMC] campus," Davenport said. "So, I remember walking through the hallways, being a homeless teenager, just trying to figure out what to do next."

Now, she's back as a business owner in a full-circle moment. And her hard work and success aren't only motivating her - it's motivating others too.

"My middle baby started her own lawn care service. She went to the neighbor's house and she was like, 'Hey, can I pick up weeds for you?' She was inspired by [Kamesha]," said Edwards.

Davenport doesn't work alone. Her mom and sister work with her, in lawns in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and surrounding communities.

In the future, she wants to expand and give high school students summer internships to show them the ropes.

Davenport has also won awards for her work.

In November 2022, Davenport was awarded the Black Owned Businesses (BOB) Entrepreneur of the Year award for having an outstanding year. Then in the same month, Pinky Fence was awarded the Angi Leads Super Service Award for being one of the top-rated customer service companies on the site.

To book an appointment or inquire about pricing, call or text 612-552-9101.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: