Twin Cities parks featured on virtual scavenger hunt

The Nature Quest Virtual Scavenger Hunt aims to give back while getting families outside and exploring nature.

MINNEAPOLIS — Grab your family and your phone because the Nature Quest Virtual Scavenger Hunt is back for its second year!

Starting Thursday at 5 a.m. and going until Sunday at 4 p.m., you can participate in challenges and learn about nature all while helping a cause.

At $25 for the family, you get a game code to play through the free Moove Go app on your phone.

From Silverwood in St. Paul to Lake Minnetonka Regional Park, the scavenger hunt includes eight different parks around the Twin Cities.

Each participating park has its own set of challenges in designated areas.

Don Winter is a volunteer board member with the Three Rivers Park Foundation and says the challenges are questions about the parks and nature.

"It's a real teaching experience, it's a fun experience as they [participants] go through, and as you complete a challenge then it disappears from your phone and then you walk a little further and go onto the next challenge," White said.

Prizes will be awarded to the top teams and randomly selected players. The real quest, though, is to raise money to send kids to Explorer Camps through the Three Rivers Park Program.

Executive Director of the Three Rivers Park Foundation Chris Boyer says camps and programs are for underrepresented communities.

"Through these camps, the kids get the opportunity to interact with animals," Boyer said. "They also go to the Three Rivers Parks, they get to play in the ponds, they get to analyze the water, so just these wonderful environmental and nature experiences."