Here's how to buy tickets to the NCAA Women's Final Four

The games will take place April 1-3 at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — We're still a few weeks out from the start of college basketball season, but tickets for the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four championship already go on sale this morning. Tickets for the games, which will be played at Target Center in Minneapolis from April 1-3, are available for purchase starting at 9 a.m.

The week-long celebration is a collaboration between the NCAA, Meet Minneapolis, the Convention & Visitors Association, Target Center and University of Minnesota Athletics.

Deputy athletics director and senior women's administrator Julie Manning says the university is looking forward to the event, which they haven't hosted since 1995.

"Several years ago, we made our pitch, and we were fortunate enough to get the bid," said Manning. "We are thrilled."

Audiences may have the opportunity to see Minnesota-native Paige Bueckers take the court if No. 2-ranked UConn makes the cut. But Manning says any team will make a good show.

"You’re gonna see great basketball, regardless of what four teams come here," Manning said. "You don’t want to wait. These tickets will go fast."

9 AM Thursday, tickets go on sale for the @NCAA Women’s Basketball 🏀 Final! Check out the hardware 👀 🏆 @GopherWBB is thrilled to partner with NCAA this April, which will be a week-long celebration surrounding the games. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ItHdNQGmf1 — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) October 20, 2021

The Gophers women's basketball team starts their season a week from Sunday, with a showcase game on Halloween against the University of Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles. Their first regular-season game is Nov. 9, against Jacksonville.

"I am really excited about Coach [Lindsay] Whalen’s opportunity to coach as she begins her fourth season. She has continued to build this the right way," Manning said.

You can buy tickets to Gopher women's games here.