Doctors weigh in: Neti Pot vs. nasal spray during cold and flu season

A local doctor said there is a difference, but ultimately patients should choose whichever option keeps them comfortable.

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold and flu season is in full swing and many people are suffering from nasal congestion, runny noses, and sneezing.

Some of us turn to nasal rinses to try and get some relief, but which one is the best for you?

Doctors we spoke to say Neti Pots are the better option to keep your nose and sinus area clean.

To use them, add distilled, sterile, or boiled water to the teapot-like vessel and then add a solution with salt and baking soda.

Doctors warn against using tap water with Neti Pots. There have been reports of bacteria and a few cases of brain-eating amoeba going into the nose when using tap water.

Typically, the Neti Pot kits come with salt and baking soda mixture packets. But if you want to make your own solution, use one teaspoon of salt and half a teaspoon of baking soda. Or one teaspoon of salt with one-third teaspoon of baking soda.

All you have to do is put the teapot part in your nose, tilt your head to one side and let the fluid flow through your nostril. And then you do the same on the opposite side. Make sure you breathe through your mouth throughout this process.

“Nasal saline spray may not be as effective as Neti Pot because when you do Neti Pot, you essentially have a large volume. That large volume will flush out things much better than using just a nasal spray which is a smaller volume of the fluid," said Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergy specialist at Allina Health.

Dr. Kelkar says a nasal spray bottle looks more user-friendly. So, some people like that better. Whatever method you choose, be patient when it comes to relief.

“If using sinus rinse, don’t use it one time and expect a magical benefit," said Kelkar. "You have to start using it with the first sign of common cold or virus infection when your nose is congested and continue that for about seven to 10 days.”

Also, keep your Neti Pot clean to avoid getting bacteria, dust and other particles inside your nose. And, if more than one family member is sick, clean it out in between uses or buy multiple Neti Pots to avoid spreading germs.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: