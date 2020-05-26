New government guidance for 2020 weddings

Weddings can now happen BUT with many limitations in place. So, what will weddings look like now? Here's advice from a local expert and a couple in the midst of it.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Finally some positive news for those planning a wedding after the Governor's Executive Order announced over the weekend. Weddings can now happen but at only 25% capacity.

How will weddings look now? What kind of changes will we see for potentially years to come? KARE 11 Alicia Lewis spoke with Beth Anderson, the owner of KISMET Event Group, about what she is seeing from her clients and vendors.

"As long as you're okay with being flexible and kinda okay rolling with the punches with it, then definitely I would say move forward with your wedding in 2020," Beth said.

Rolling with the punches is practically Beth Anderson's mantra. It kinda has to be when you have been planning weddings for the past two decades.

Beth has dealt with all kinds of curve balls, but nothing quite like this.

"I've had some really tough calls with clients, and it's us just trying to sort this all out," Beth said. "What does this all mean? How does this help us? How does this hurt us?"

Beth's client, Kari Palmer, has her son Sam's wedding scheduled July 11th, 2020.

"We're very excited for them but this is honestly the only thing I'm stressed about," said Kari.

Sam and his finance Lauren are both healthcare workers on the front lines. They have been waiting to hear if and when their wedding can move forward and how many guests can be there.

"It's been very emotional to add this level of crazy on top of everything else because it's stressful to begin with as well as add a level of where peoples comfort is at," said Kari.

With the new executive order only allowing 25% capacity at venues, couples are being forced to limit the number of guests invited, which is a BIG reason why Beth tells us couples may be sending their invites out in waves.

"The great thing is right now people understand," said Beth. "They understand that if people get an invitation two weeks before a wedding, it's not because you weren't on their 'A' list, it is legitimately because they could not invite that many people to the wedding."

Even though there are now some limitations in place, Kari is just happy they have some sort of guidance now moving forward.

"It will be talked about for generations in our family about the wedding that happened in a pandemic of 2020, but at the end of it what will come out of it will be good and joyful and something to remember," said Kari.