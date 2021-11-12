The things new parents are Googling about their babies

Are incessant online searches normal for new parents? Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, the TikTok Doc, is helping families find answers online about their baby's health.

MINNEAPOLIS — Something switches inside your brain when you become a new parent.

One thing new parents may notice about themselves is how much they rely on Google to learn about their newborn which can sometimes lead you down a black hole of scary doomsday outcomes.

New mom Claire Baker's Google search last night was "What to do after accidentally washing a diaper."

Herb is curious if babies have nightmares. And Amy... poor Amy. She's searching "how to clean poop out of curtains."

These are just some of the things on the minds of new parents. Don't get me started on the 50 shades of brown trying to figure out what's considered a "normal" poop.

Are these incessant searches from new parents considered normal?

"You now have this newborn to care for who you can't ask questions to and you want to say 'how are you feeling?'" said the famed TikTok Doc, Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a family medicine physician with Allina Health.

"You want to make sure that your baby is healthy and doing well which is super common and very natural for people to constantly be looking up things," said Dr. Leslie.

The TikTok Doc gets asked pretty much everything from new parents, but wants them to be extra cautious before they go down the rabbit hole of the world wide web.

"One of my favorite websites that I go to is healthychildren.org and that is a website run by the American Academy of Pediatrics, so a physician organization created that website as an opportunity for parents to get good up-to-date info made by medical professionals," said Dr. Leslie.

