The world is reopening, spring is here and it's time to ditch those old sweatpants!

The Mall of America's trend specialist, Sara Rogers, spills on the new spring trends and shopping safely on this week's "Sunrise Spring Refresh."

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it might just be time to ditch those sweatpants you’ve been wearing for months. Spring is here and with COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up, your calendar might be filling up with things to do and people to see. But if you haven’t refreshed your wardrobe for a while and are having a bit of anxiety over what to wear, you’re in luck.

"It’s going to be fun to start socializing again and wearing colors and styles that celebrate you having a reason maybe to step it up just a little bit," Rogers said.

Rogers said the trench coat is big this spring. She also said knit vests are too, and that tie die is here to stay a while longer.

"You can do a match set or you can break it up and wear it with your joggers or jeans or shorts as the weather gets even warmer," she said.

Rogers also adds floral prints are going to be hot.

"Look for some sheerness in your fabric as well, went to the Altar’d State store here at the Mall of America and they have the prettiest dresses casual and some dressy tops," Rogers said.

There’s a handful of new stores that you can peruse like Aldo, Aritzia, Buckle, Evereve, Fabletics, and Levi’s.

But if you’re still a little worried about going into the mall, MOA spokesperson Nicole Guetzke said they have health and safety guidelines in place as well as messaging around the mall. Those rules also apply if you’re working on personal styling with Rogers.

"I’m wearing my mask, you’ll keep you mask on, we'll keep our distance," Rogers said. "But I feel real safe and confident being able to offer those services," she said.

If money is tighter than normal because of the pandemic, Rogers said a rule of thumb for her all the time is not to spend an extravagant amount on a new wardrobe. She said look at what you already have and add certain pieces to elevate your look.