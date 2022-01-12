Need some help sticking to your New Year's resolutions? Here are tips from an expert

Ayelet Fishbach is an expert on motivation and decision making, and studies social psychology, management and consumer behavior.

We are 12 days into the new year and want to know, if you made a resolution, how’s it holding up?

If you're struggling, there are ways to kick your motivation into gear. You might read a lot online about how long it takes to build a habit.

Ayelet Fishbach is a motivation scientist at the University of Chicago. She argues knowing the exact amount of time it takes to build habits is a myth. She says goals are so wide-ranging and some may be more difficult than others, so find what works for you.

Fishbach said whether it’s working out more, taking better care of your money, or drinking less, New Year’s resolutions span the spectrum. That's why motivation is important, she says.

"Motivation is your internal power," Fishbach said. "It works, moves you towards direction, this power is from within."

Fishbach said only a quarter of the people who set resolutions make it to the end of the year. She said in her book "Get It Done," the mistake is to set a resolution for another person. Fishbach said once you get you figured out, ask yourself how you’re monitoring progress.

"At the beginning, looking back is actually much better than looking ahead," Fishbach said. "Looking at the little that you have completed is more motivating," she said.

Fishbach also suggests looking around at your personal support, and ask yourself how the people around you help you with your goals.

"Do they actually do it with you? Do they provide support as role models? Do they want you to be successful?" Fishbach asked. She said you want a supportive network.

But understand it’s not necessarily about the target, but the journey.

"When they finally reach their goal, well, they feel good for a little bit and then it's gone and it's not really something that lasts," Fishbach said. "The process, the way there is what is satisfying for most."

The key Fishbach kept coming back to was finding small rewards.

"Those that stick to their goals are those that were able to find something that is immediately rewarding, something that is exciting for them to do," she said. "Maybe not immediately, but that they learn to enjoy a food that they like an exercise they enjoy doing and so on."

