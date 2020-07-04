Nice Ride bikes return to Minneapolis

The bike rental company is offering free rides to critical health care workers, and increasing their cleaning protocols during COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS — A sign of spring and warmer weather is returning to downtown Minneapolis this week.

Lyft's Nice Ride Minnesota rental bikes are returning to their racks, ready to roll.

The bike rental company is offering free rides to critical healthcare workers through May. Once their employer joins the program, doctors and nurses can have unlimited 60-minute rides for 30 days. Rides are normally $2 a ride, or $6 for a day.

Lyft Communications says the company is increasing cleaning to keep customers safe during coronavirus. All bikes will be disinfected at their storage warehouse before being put into service and the vehicle that transports the bikes will be disinfected at the start of each shift. The disinfection includes the entire bike, with a special focus on the high-touch areas like the handlebars and seats.

The company also says that bikes will be sanitized on their regular maintenance schedule. If a maintenance worker is repairing a bike, that person will also sanitize it, including all high-contact areas. All employees will be required to wear gloves when handling Nice Ride bikes.

Click here for a map of Nice Ride stations across Minneapolis.