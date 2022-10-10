Nicole Middendorf Foundation offers support to domestic abuse survivors

The nonprofit is hosting an annual luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local nonprofit is getting ready for an annual event to raise funds to help men and women dealing with domestic violence.

The Nicole Middendorf Foundation was founded in 2014 to offer a support system to help domestic abuse survivors get back on their feet, including financial help, legal help or getting a life coach.

Nicole Middendorf runs a wealth management firm, and shared some of her own experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse.

"Finally, when the 911 phone call went through for me for the first time and the police came to my door, they handed me a card which is to a domestic abuse shelter," Middendorf said. "I called the number and I made so many mistakes and I vowed to myself that I wanted to make change, and that when I got on the other side of it that I wanted to provide a resource. Not just 'Here's a card, good luck,' but here's a support system for a whole year that helps you, from financial aspects to an emotional aspect to even how you physically look!"

The nonprofit's annual fundraising luncheon is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 at Prosperwell Financial in Minnetonka. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

If you or a loved one needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233.

You can also chat directly with a counselor at thehotline.org.

