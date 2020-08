Neighbors tell KARE 11 the house on the 100 block of Seymour Ave. SE was vacant.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews were up early on Monday morning battling a house fire near Prospect Park.

Social media posts from the department say the fire was reported around 5 a.m. A two-and-a half story home in the 100 block of Seymour Ave. SE had flames showing from one side of the building.

After a search of property, no one was found inside.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.