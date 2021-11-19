Nonprofit led by Korean adoptees aims to connect birth families and adopted children

"Adoptee Hub" would let adopted children and birth parents submit information that would facilitate family reunification if both sides consent.

MINNEAPOLIS — November is National Adoption Month, and a local nonprofit is working on a way to connect Korean birth families and adoptees.

The Twin Cities is home to up to 20,000 Korean adoptees, the most in the country.

Adoptee Hub’s founder Ami Nafzger is a Korean adoptee herself. Nafzger worked in South Korea for a decade and said when she returned to the states, she realized the path to matching birth families and adoptees was challenging in many ways. Nafzger said it forced people to go to social media in hopes of a reunion.

Nafzger now hopes to create a portal where adoptees and birth families can submit information. The details shared in the portal can live there forever, and can facilitate reunification if both sides consent.

"Being able to have that choice to learn about your family, learn about your background and to understand who you are, whether you want a relationship with your biological family or not, every adoptee should have that choice to know who they are and where they came from," Nafzger said.

But creating that portal is expensive. Adoptee Hub held a fundraiser in early November to raise money to jumpstart the portal creation. People were also able to screen a film about the perspectives of birth mothers and hear from a South Korean mother about her experience placing her son in adoption.