Northside Boxing Club's reach goes beyond the ring

MINNEAPOLIS — Northside Boxing Club has become a household name in Minneapolis. At the intersection of 33rd and James Avenue, you'll see many young people going in and out of the building on any given night.

"You'll see 30 to 40 kids here working out," said owner Ryan Burnet.

When the kids walk through the doors, they're learning a lot more than how to perfect an uppercut.

"You'll see some that are here working on their homework. You'll see some that are in the kitchen helping out Big Jo as he's preparing our meal," said Burnet.

For six years now, kids come in for boxing classes, on-site tutoring, and a nutritious meal while also learning life lessons and how to build character.

"The bottom line is they come here, and they know they have consistency," said Burnet. "They have a safe place, and they have love."

Burnet says he feels fortunate to be a part of this community.

"We've brought a lot of positivity in a time where we've been surrounded by negativity," he said.

Since Northside Boxing Club is a nonprofit, it's all donation-based and no one has to pay.

"So, when I had to hit our budget every single year so that the doors can stay open—it's hard," said Burnet.

Burnet had to get financially creative and figure out a way to be self-sustaining.

That's where Powerplay Retail comes in. It's a local company that helps businesses around the country launch products and sell them on Amazon.

For Northside Boxing, they created a collection of boxing gloves called DRILLS. DRILLS boxing and training gloves are built tough; perfect for men, women, and kids at any level.

Burnet said they picked the name DRILLS because Phil "The Drill," the gym manager, has the fastest knockout in boxing history, and he's a pillar in the community.

"We were able to create a sustainable and long-term fundraising solution for the gym so that they can focus on what they do best in providing these important programs for the kids," said Alissa Bolke, director of marketing at Powerplay Retail.

Important programs that Northside Boxing wants to continue long into the future.

"What I envision in a couple of years is some of the youth starting to learn what the business looks like so that this becomes their gym 20 years from now," said Burnet.

DRILLS boxing gloves are now exclusively available on Amazon.