Northwest Sportshow returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center

MINNEAPOLIS — The Northwest Sportshow kicks off Thursday afternoon at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The show was cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show runs through Sunday and features hundreds of boats, fishing and boating classes, and the Extreme Raptors Show. Check out all the available activities here.

Tickets are $12, but children 12 and under are free. Tickets should be purchased in advance here.