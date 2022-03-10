x
Northwest Sportshow returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center

The outdoors show is back after being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic.
Credit: KARE
Boats at the 2022 Northwest Sportshow at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Northwest Sportshow kicks off Thursday afternoon at the Minneapolis Convention Center. 

The show was cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show runs through Sunday and features hundreds of boats, fishing and boating classes, and the Extreme Raptors Show. Check out all the available activities here

Tickets are $12, but children 12 and under are free. Tickets should be purchased in advance here.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Thursday. Admission is just $5 after 5 p.m. Thursday. Thursday is also "Senior Day" with people age 62 and older getting in for $10.

