NUNNABOVE joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

NUNNABOVE is a band of teen siblings from Woodbury. Everyone in the band does vocals, but Cadence is lead vocals and plays bass and guitar. Mattie plays keyboards. Bennett plays guitar, and Wisdom play the drums.

The band’s music is described as "positive alternative pop," but they weave in many different styles.

The band was discovered by producer Karl Demer in 2016. NUNNABOVE also competed in Season 13 of NBC's show America's Got Talent.

