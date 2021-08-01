Twin Cities hip-hop artist Nur-D talks about his album "38th and Chicago Avenue"

Nur-D said in the most harrowing moments during the unrest following George Floyd's death, he asked himself if he had said all he wanted to say as a musician.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hip hop artist Nur-D takes some time to chat about his 2020. It was a year that produced extreme heartache and warmth to culminate in life-changing new music for the Twin Cities musician Nur-D.

Nur-D, whose real name is Matt Allen, said early on in the pandemic, he found all of his shows canceled. He said had just quit his full-time job a couple of months prior to focus on music full-time.

Then May 25th happened. George Floyd was killed by police at 38th and Chicago Avenue and protests erupted.

Nur-D said he put music on pause to help those in the streets through something he helped create called Justice Frontline Aid.

"We were providing people with water and first aid and safety," he said.

"It was the middle of an uprising and I was being uniquely affected," Nur-D said. "I was shot at, I was shot, I was running around, I was beaten, I was gassed," he said. "All the things that could’ve happened, it happened," Nur-D said.

"I thought to myself, 'That could’ve been the end of me as a musician and did I say everything that I wanted to say?'"

Turns out, he hadn’t. And some of what he still had to say went into his album "38th" with tracks like 8:46, Burn It Down, or Misdemeanor for the moment when he was arrested at the state capitol while he said he was sitting on the lawn with friends.

"It was the raw, unfiltered, powerful, anger and desire for retribution and in some cases vengeance," he said.

But Nur-D had more to say. He said in his anger and grief, he knew that couldn't be the entire story. He released the second half of the album "Chicago Avenue" at the start of Kwanzaa, a celebration of African-American heritage and culture.

""Chicago Avenue" was really a testament to Black excellence, Black self-love, Black power, hope, community and just like the change we hope to see," Nur-D said.

"It was like taking a deep breath," he said. "It was like I was holding it all in my shoulders and then it released and it was out there and people could like it or not like it," Nur-D said. That idea of others accepting his true self is also reflected in this album.