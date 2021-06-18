Nur-D joins KARE11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 14, 2021
All summer long, KARE11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our MN Bands Together summer concert series.
Nur-D is a hip-hop artist based in the Twin Cities. His real name is Matt Allen. He jokingly likes to refer to himself as your seventh favorite hip-hop artist.
Nur-D recently helped found FairPlay Entertainment, a collective of artists, producers, and entertainment entities collaborating to elevate the next generation of talent.
Nur-D released the first part of his album "38th" in October 2020. The second part of the album "Chicago" was released in December. He spoke to KARE11 about that year, and that album.
If you want to check out more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:
Friday
Kiss The Tiger & Tekk Nikk @Icehouse
Saturday
Lady Lark & Sophia Eris with guest Lewiee Blaze @ The Hook and Ladder
Mike Dreams CAREPHREE Album Release Show @ Icehouse
