MN nurse earns degree while battling cancer

Anne Murray was working hard to earn her masters degree, and thought her fatigue was from doing it all as a supermom.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — We're celebrating national nurses week highlighting the incredible men and women on the front lines of the pandemic.

This nurse really stood out to us because her biggest fan and supporter, her sister, Sarah King, sent us a message on social media.

Sarah wrote, "My sister is a nurse and 3 years ago she was diagnosed with breast cancer." She went on to say that her sister never let chemo stop her from getting a nursing degree.

We wanted to meet Sarah's sister Anne, because she sounds like an incredible woman who doesn't let anything get in her way.

Getting your masters to become a family nurse practitioner is not an easy task.

"I finished my course work this December, and then I have a year of clinicals and those will finish in December of next year," said Anne Murray, who is not only a full time nursing student but also a full-time mother of two and soon to be a full-time patient.

"I thought it was fatigue from just doing it all... being the supermom," said Anne. "But I quickly found out that it was something else,"

That something else was breast cancer.

"As a cancer patient, you get into this going mode of what do I need to do next," said Anne.

At just 37-years-old, Anne had to go through multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, all while raising her two boys and going to class.

She says her family's support and her drive to finish school helped her through her cancer diagnosis.

Fast forward to today, Anne is cancer free and eager to graduate so she can do what she loves - helping others.

"Cancer diagnosis teaches you to live in the moment and not necessarily live in the future so take one day at a time and allow others to support you through this time," said Anne.

Anne says that same advice applies for what we are all going through with the Coronavirus pandemic today.