Long lines at DVS exam stations prompt new policy

Friday is the first day people can schedule an appointment for the knowledge test, which was previously a first-come, first-serve system.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A change to the testing process for Minnesota Driver's Licenses goes into effect Friday, hoping to alleviate the long lines many have experienced at Minnesota Driver's Exam stations.

Exam stations across the state were closed for eight weeks during the height of the coronavirus quarantine, preventing people from taking the knowledge or practical exams needed to get a driver's license.

Minnesotans are able to schedule an appointment for the driving test, but the written knowledge tests were only administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, causing long lines and frustration for many drivers.

In a press release, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said, “people have had to adjust their lives and schedules in order to arrive at exam stations early to try to take the knowledge test. We want to make things easier for Minnesotans and reduce the time they need to spend at exam stations.”

Starting Friday, an appointment will be required at all of the 14 driver's exam stations to take the written knowledge test for a Class D license. Motorcycle and commercial knowledge testing will still be first-come, first-serve.

The exam stations are in St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji.

The first appointments will be available on Monday, July 13, and they can be scheduled on the Minnesota Driver's and Vehicle Services website. An average of 800 tests per day will be available.