How to organize your pantry without all the plastic bins

Three tips for cheap ways to organize by repurposing what you already have.

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you get pantry envy? Or see perfectly aligned bathroom closets with products categorized and labeled in bins and wish you could have the same?

But the plastic bins so many people use for organizing can add up quickly.

We asked Michele Vig, founder of Twin Cities organizing company Neat Little Nest, for some tips on how to do it cheaper and more sustainably.

1. Save your Amazon boxes

Any cardboard box will do. Cut the bottom off to create a structured bin. It's perfect for cans and boxes in your pantry.

The key, Vig says, is creating structure. Because even a clean, organized space can quickly descend into chaos if items don't have a defined space.

"We're talking about groups of people going in and out of the space and without there being some division... it will quickly just disperse," Vig said. "It's a lot easier to pull out a bin."

2. Collect glass jars

Vig says these are perfect for dry goods, like rice and quinoa.

"You can get some bigger size glass containers in a grocery store… over time, you're going to be able to create a really beautiful pantry for really no cost at all," she said.

3. Repurpose cereal boxes