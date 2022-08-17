Minnesotans focus on the journey, rather than the destination, while 'overlanding'

When you plan a vacation the final destination is usually the main attraction, but more people are embracing the journey to get there.

Overlanding is essentially exploring the great outdoors to remote locations all from the comforts of your own vehicle. The main goal is the journey itself, not the destination.

Andrew Nepsha helps run the Minnesota Overlanders Facebook group, with 2,600 members and counting.

Nepsha says overlanding is all about the adventure.

"It's nothing new but I think its gained a lot of attraction in the last five years, especially since COVID there have been a lot more people wanting to get out and do more," said Nepsha. "I use it mainly for camping, hiking, and kayaking. I use my vehicle to get where I'm going. It's just easier to set up camp and leave right from the vehicle instead having to set up a tent or anything else."

Nepsha has gone on a lot of trips to remote parts of the state and has been able to meet so many other Minnesotans who have found overlanding to be a fun new hobby.

If you would like to learn more about overlanding, you can check out a free and almost-completely volunteer-run app called iOverlander. This resource can help you find a place to stop for a rest, or locate areas where you can do things like fill a water tank.

