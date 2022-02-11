Former Gophers coach shares her strategies to master a resilient mindset

Pam Borton shares lessons learned on the court and the boardroom to harness personal and professional excellence.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pam Borton is a coaching legend at the University of Minnesota. During her reign as the Gophers women’s basketball coach from 2002 to 2014 she won the most games in program history, led the team to a Final Four appearance and was a two-time finalist for Naismith National Coach of the year.

Now, Borton trains corporate leaders and hopes to inspire everyone with her new book "The Crooked Rim," saying “I want to make a difference and an impact in people’s lives.”

Borton's done that most of her adult life by harnessing mindset - she’s so passionate about it, she signs her book “Mindset is everything”.

She realized the power of mindset at a young age. The title of her book, "The Crooked Rim," is a childhood throwback to her family farm where she learned resilience shooting hoops – you guessed it – into a crooked rim. “I think it’s a process," Borton said. "I think we can all capture it at an early age, but you have to continue to strengthen it and develop it and nurture it.”

On the court, as a coach or in the boardroom as a corporate trainer, Borton knows life demands a lot and people are under a lot of stress, whether you’re a high-performance athlete or working a 9-to-5.

“Everyone has their own challenges and roadblocks. Part of that mental game and controlling your emotions is around taking care of yourself,” said Borton.

Pam shares how top-caliber athletes manage challenges. She talks about how they work on their mental game by developing and strengthening emotions to deal with and embrace obstacles that arise. Then she lays out a plan for you to stay on top of your game.

“First you have to build that resilience. It’s really developing that confidence and that self-regard," Borton said. "It’s managing that self-narrative we have going on in our own minds.”