Passover seders go digital as families practice social distancing

​Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka shares some unique resources to bring people together spiritually while staying physically apart.

MINNETONKA, Minn — Passover, the Jewish celebration of spring, birth, and rebirth, begins Wednesday night. It is typically marked by a seder - a large feast with family and friends.

But this year, as Minnesotans are asked to stay at home and avoid gatherings, things are going to be different.

On its website, Adath Jeshurun Conregation in Minnetonka is sharing ways for parents to make a seder fun for kids, including instructions for holding a virtual seder on Zoom.

The Rabbinical Assembly notes on its website that this year means unusual situations for many, and shares additional guidance for those holding a seder.

Adath Jeshurun recommends keeping the digital seder to just 1 hour, which is likely much shorter than you may be used to.