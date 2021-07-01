Phillip Saint John joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

On Fridays throughout the summer, Sunrise hosts local music guests live in the KARE 11 backyard.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday mornings as part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

Phillip Saint John grew up in Hastings. According to Tinderbox Music, his mother is white and his father is Native American.

His mom’s elementary school and art teaching career paired with his fathers’ award-winning folk songwriting and history as a Vietnam War veteran to lay the foundation for Phillip Saint John’s niche as a misfit artist with a mission to teach, connect and build community through his music.

As a mixed-race kid in a small white town, Saint John found a home in hip-hop. At age 18 he began rapping and by 23 he was living in Minneapolis making his name as a non-denominational spiritually focused genre-bridging musician. His pop, R&B and rock influenced singing orbits the dense, lyrical core of his rap songs and invites his listeners to leave their expectations of the genre behind while still honoring its roots.

Saint John will perform live in the KARE11 backyard with DJ YuWish.

