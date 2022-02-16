Phyllis Wheatley Center teaches digital skills through new initiative

Phyllis Wheatley's Digital TechWorks Academy includes Esports, "Girls Who Code," and "Mancode Mentoring," designed to close digital gaps for people of color.

MINNEAPOLIS — For close to a century, the Phyllis Wheatley Center in North Minneapolis has served as a home away from home for many.



"Started as a settlement house so when folks came in town of color, immigrants, Eastern Europeans who couldn't come to hotels, stayed at Phyllis Wheatley," said Quanda Arch, community resource liaison.



In the early years, it was refuge for educators, entertainers and students, and today it still serves the purpose of helping the community.

"Just a pillar for the Northside and the Twin Cities in general," said Arch.

Recently, the nonprofit was one of 50 organizations selected through Microsoft Corp.'s community skills grant program, providing funding to selected nonprofits offering digital skills and workforce development to African-American communities.



Phyllis Wheatley's Digital TechWorks Academy includes Esports, "Girls Who Code," and "Mancode Mentoring," designed to close the digital gaps that people of color face in North Minneapolis.



"What are some programs we can do to strengthen our community," said Arch. "What's also nice about "Girls who Code," is you don't have to be a coder to facilitate, because it's made for everyone to learn," said program manager Theresa Munson.

While these programs provide skill building resources, they're reimagining the future of STEM education, while continuing to serve as a pillar in the community.

"As we move forward, we have to keep up with the times, help the community where it's needed, help block the barriers, and that's what we're here to do, we're lifers in this."

The “Girls Who Code” program started February 9th and runs through April 13th.

Staff say anyone who wants to sign up, can still do so.

