Hennepin County program wants to enrich relationships between fathers and their children

Willie Dominguez is head of the male involvement program PICA that connects fathers with resources and fun activities for them and their kids.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s the eve of Father’s Day weekend and we are sharing about a program in Hennepin County that wants to enrich every father-child relationship.

Parents in Community Action, or PICA, is a head start organization serving 13 schools. The program's website said it provides services to low-income families, pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschoolers for more than 50 years. It also provides education and workforce development to parents.

Willie Dominguez is head of the male involvement program where they connect fathers with not only resources and other organizations, but also fun activities to do with their kids. In fact, they wrapped up their annual fishing event earlier this month. Dominguez said it's one of the biggest events of the year for the program.

Dominguez said these kind of activities are important for not just fathers but any male role model in a child’s life.