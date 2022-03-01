Spring means potholes make a comeback. How you can get reimbursed for damages

A new survey from AAA found in 2021, 1 in 10 drivers sustained significant damage from hitting a pothole.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the spring thaw happening, potholes are popping up everywhere.

A new survey from AAA found in 2021, 1 in 10 drivers sustained significant damage from hitting a pothole, and repairs aren't cheap.

But if you hit a pothole in Minnesota, MnDOT may pay for it.

You have to file a claim to get a possible payout.

MnDOT says they take every claim seriously. But factors like whether MnDOT should have been aware of the pothole and whether they had enough time to repair it play into a decision.

MnDOT will only compensate you for damages on state highways like I-35.

When filing your claim, make sure you include pictures of the damage, and have a receipt showing repair of the damage or two written estimates.

You have to submit your claim within 180 days of damage.

If you damage your car within city limits, you'll need to reach out to the city where it happened.

In St. Paul, report potholes on their website or email them at potholes@stpaul.gov.

For Minneapolis, pothole reporting can be found here.

If you want to avoid the hassle of filing a claim, AAA offers these tips on how to avoid potholes:

1. Check your tires. If you hit a pothole with worn tires, you could get wheel or suspension damage.

2. Inspect your suspension. Struts, shock absorbers, and other suspension parts should be in good condition before you start your trip.

3. Stay alert. Make sure you're checking the road ahead to avoid potholes

4. Slow down. If you can't avoid a pothole, don't speed over it.

5. Watch for puddles. Drive cautiously through puddles, because they could deep potholes in disguise.