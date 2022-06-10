Preventing the 'summer slide' | Ways to keep kids learning over break

With a little help from their parents or guardians, children can have easy access to opportunities that maintain their school-year educational gains.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The "summer slide" may sound fun, but it doesn't take place at a water park. It's the research-backed phenomenon showing that students lose significant knowledge in reading and math over the summer months.

A 2020 NWEA MAP Growth study revealed that students in 3rd-5th grade lost, on average, about 20% of their school-year gains in reading and 27% in math.

Dr. Silvia Alvarez de Davila, associate professor at University of Minnesota Extension, says this phenomenon has become more severe in the past few years.

"Their learning has been disrupted by COVID, by new learning experiences, online, in-person," Alvarez de Davila said. "So all of this is impacting the generation in terms of a knowledge gap."

Alvarez de Davila has several tips for families to assist their kids in maintaining their academic growth over summer break.

Join a program at a local library

Local libraries may offer a wide range of programs from reading, to teaching new skills.

Alvarez de Davila said it's a great way for kids to keep the habit of adhering to a schedule.

"It’s really important for children to have a structure, to have motivation in their everyday in summer months," she said.

Take part in a summer reading or math challenge

The Minnesota Education Department offers both reading and math challenges on their website.

Volunteer together

Alvarez de Davila suggests joining Scouts or another service group where your children can "not only to learn, but share their social skills."

Know that it doesn't have to be complicated

Even taking a walk in nature and discussing what you see can be a learning moment, Alvarez de Davila says.

"I know that sometimes parents are afraid that they are not teachers, and they don’t have the skills," she said. "But using common sense, having fun with your children when they are learning, probably will take you to learn more and to learn more concepts to learn something new together."