Friends create neighborhood pop-up bar business... and it's taking off!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Remember when we couldn't go out to meet our friends for drinks at our favorite watering holes or belly up to the bar to watch our favorite sports teams?

"The whole idea started before COVID and really evolved during COVID as people called us more to have their own private parties," said PUBs co-owner Jon Anderson.

"We were like 'oh my goodness, we really have something here,'" said his pal and other PUBs co-owner Brandon Kolesar.

"I own my own portable storage company and we had a damaged shipping container, so we didn't want to pay the money to repair it. So we cut off one side of it and built a fold-down door and we created a PUB out of it, a pop-up bar," Jon said.

Jon and Brandon make one-of-a-kind Pop Up Bars or PUBS from shipping containers and can plop these beauties anywhere.

"We'll come to your house, set it up, hook up the power, it's got a kegerator, full power, lighting TVs, internet it's the full gamete," Jon said. "It's everything you need to operate a bar in your house."

Word of this neighborhood watering hole spread, and now their small business is booming.

"It's convenient," Jon said. "People love having it at their house, they use it for weddings, graduations, birthday parties, anniversaries, and it keeps the mess outside so its nice for a lot of people."

It also happens to be... BYOB... and F (Bring Your Own Booze and Friends), bartenders not included.

"We often get invited to stay at the party which is nice," said Brandon. "It's a blast, I mean really… we sell fun, it's smiles and fun it's really pretty cool."

Depending on which one you rent, it could cost between $800 to $1250 a day.

They can also hook you up with a bartender if you need someone to mix the drinks.